FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Soggy weather will give us a brief break tonight before returning Friday afternoon.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Rain will stay in the forecast for a few hours Friday and Saturday

First Alert Headlines

  • Temperatures staying much cooler with highs in the 70s for a few days and then dropping to the 60s
  • Morning lows will fall to the 40s early next week.
  • Rain chances will stay in the area through the beginning of the upcoming weekend. Saturday AM Only
First Alert Summary

Friday night into Saturday morning we see a higher chance of rain as a cold front nears our region. The colder air is not quite here on Saturday and our high temps should be in the upper 70s. The cooler & drier air surges to the southeast for Saturday evening and night.

Sunday highs reach the low to mid-70s with mainly sunny skies.

To start out the work week many will dip to the upper 40s in the morning, and we see mid 60s for highs!

First Alert Forecast

Friday: Staying Cool. Isolated showers late in the day. Highs in the low 70s. Rain Chance 30%

Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning (60%). Then, partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies. Highs in the lower mid-70s.

Monday: Cooler with highs in the mid-60s as sunshine mixes with a few clouds.

Tuesday: Mid-40s in the morning with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies hang around.

