FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our returning rain will dry up up this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Our Thursday start remains damp, but rainfall works to dry up into the afternoon today!

First Alert Headlines

· Morning rain today, but skies clear up by the late afternoon.

· Friday comes with a few showers during the very late afternoon/evening, after a dry first half of the day.

· Rain chances go up Friday night to 60% and lasts into Saturday morning as a cold front tracks across the region.

· From later Saturday afternoon into early next week, fall feels and clear skies dominate the weather story.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! It’s time to have a morning umbrella handy. We see rain showers during the early morning hours today, with highs likely topping out near 67 degrees later today. Skies start to clear up by the late afternoon and overnight we remain dry.

For Friday we have partly sunny skies with an isolated chance of showers late into the day, as a short wave in the jet stream moves over the region. Expect lows in the mid-50s and highs in the low 70s.

Friday night into Saturday morning we see a higher chance of rain as a cold front nears our region. The colder air is not quite here Saturday and our high temps should be around 80 degrees. The cooler & drier air surges to the southeast for Saturday evening and night.

Sunday highs reach the low to mid-70s with mainly sunny skies.

To start out the work week many will dip to the upper 40s in the morning, and we see mid 60s for highs!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Showers in the morning. Then, partly cloudy skies later in the afternoon. Highs around 67 degrees.

Friday: Isolated showers late in the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning. Then, partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies. Highs in the lower mid-70s.

Monday: Cooler with highs in the mid-60s as sunshine mixes with a few clouds.

Tuesday: Mid-40s in the morning with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies hang around.

