Deputies: Woman out on bond arrested at mall food court with gun, marijuana

The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of Jada Craft for unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of marijuana.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was arrested after being found inside a mall food court with a pistol and marijuana.

The Columbia Police Department said 20-year-old Jada Aniah Craft was arrested at the Columbiana Centre food court for unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of marijuana.

Richland County deputies previously arrested and charged Craft in April of 2021 for murder.

Craft was given a $50,000 bond with murder charges and released.

“Here we go again with catch and release,” stated Sheriff Leon Lott.

Also, Craft bonded out of the Lexington County Detention Center on a $75,615 bond with ankle monitoring.

Sheriff Lott, who has highlighted past bond decisions for suspects in serious crimes, spoke on Craft’s past arrests.

“A person is out on bond for murder and is arrested with a gun, is once again allowed back on our streets. When will our citizens be protected from repeat offenders?,” continued Sheriff Lott.

