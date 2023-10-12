Day 2 of the 2023 South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Though this year’s South Carolina State Fair began Wednesday, WIS continues to showcase what to expect in the next 11 days of the fair.

State Fair officials the fair will feature new rides, food and exhibits.

The South Carolina State Fairs runs from Oct. 11 - Oct. 22.

Meet Me At The Rocket: Cattle Shows

WIS’ Jordyn Markhoff kicked off the day by visiting some cattle.

Markhoff spoke with Tom Dobbins who is the superintendent of Livestock for the fair. We were introduced to some cool cows that will soon compete at the Dairy Show, which will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Markhoff took a look at the showroom. Dobbins told WIS about the process of the show and what to expect.

Furry Friends

Later in the morning, we got to meet some furry friends.

