Antisemitic flyers distributed throughout Richland County neighborhood as incidents reach record highs statewide, nationally

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The war in Israel has coincided with a rise in antisemitic rhetoric in the Midlands.

This week, residents in the Lake Carolina community in the northeast part of Richland County discovered that flyers with antisemitic hate speech had been left in their driveways.

Dozens of the flyers, which were placed in plastic bags, were delivered to the community overnight Monday.

“I was pretty disgusted when I opened it up,” Bryan Payne, who received a flyer, said. “We shouldn’t be talking bad about our neighbors, and especially not somebody’s religion, their skin color, anything like that.”

These flyers arrived in the Midlands just weeks after a similar incident in some Mount Pleasant neighborhood, and a year after hateful material targeting the Jewish community was spread throughout the city of Forest Acres.

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks antisemitic incidents nationwide, says they are at record-high levels.

In 2022, there were nearly 3,697 incidents of anti-Jewish hate in the United States, according to the ADL’s audit.

That is the highest total since the ADL began tracking this back in the 1970s.

Joel Lourie, former South Carolina state senator, and an ADL Southeast Regional board member, said that anti-Israel activity is also on the rise, and with the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, he expects those trends to continue.

“People feel more empowered to do this publicly and I can’t quite tell you why,” he said. “I cant tell you we’re very concerned about it, and that we take these threats very seriously. And we continue to work hard as an organization to work with law enforcement when appropriate, but also to provide correct information to the public and programs that educate youth about the dangers of hate and racism and antisemitism.”

In the Palmetto State, ALD data shows that there were six antisemitic incidents reported in 2019, nine in 2020, 15 in 2021, and 44 in 2022.

Those incidents jumped by 193 from 2021 to last year.

Payne, an Air Force veteran, is disturbed by this development, and by the language being disseminated in his neighborhood.

“This is America, you’re free to worship as you please, you are free to be who you are,” he said. “I stood to support and defend the Constitution, and that’s why I’m so offended by this. There’s no place for hate, not just in Lake Carolina, there’s no place for hate in South Carolina, or the United States.”

Democratic Representative Beth Bernstein, the only Jewish member of the South Carolina General Assembly, said this type of rhetoric is “stressful” and “scary” to her.

She said it illustrates why the state needs to pass hate crimes legislation.

South Carolina is one of only two states without such a law on its books.

“Although this type of flyer would not be considered a hate crime per se, it can escalate to a hate crime,” she said. “We need to make sure that South Carolina is not a place, is not friendly to crimes that are initiated just because of someone’s race, gender, religion, whatever it may be.”

The hate crimes legislation has failed to pass after multiple attempts.

Bernstein is imploring her Senate colleagues to act when they reconvene in January and take another step to show that this type of speech will not be tolerated in the Palmetto State.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating these cases.

RCSD has not said if these flyers were distributed by people in the community, or by outside actors.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.