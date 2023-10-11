WIS Primetime: A Kidney for Kayla

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kayla Stambaugh is a wife, mom, and also a survivor.

Stambaugh has been living with the autoimmune disease, Lupus, at the age of 19, she was diagnosed with the disease and for the past 18 years and now she has turned to the community for help.

Stambaugh is in need of a kidney, because every day has become its own battle, however, Stambaugh has the perseverance even though it gets tougher and tougher.

Sometimes even getting out of bed in the morning can be just one of a number of challenges Stambaugh faces throughout the day.

”It’s a struggle, it’s really hard, and it’s hard to explain it to people because… you can’t. Because I look fine, but I’m not, ya know?” said Stambaugh.

Lupus is an auto-immune disease that causes your internal system to attack it’s own tissue.

”So Lupus is something where you’re body is attacking itself. So if I have an infection or things like that, where you would be able to fight off that, I can’t fight that off. My body is attacking itself.”

For Kayla, it’s her kidneys that are at severe risk if she doesn’t receive her saving grace.

Having what’s called “Lupus Nephritis”, Kayla’s kidneys can’t function as normal organs would-

Thus causing several problems throughout her body.

”When the Lupus attacks the kidneys, it causes inflammation, and then once the inflammation hits those kidneys, it causes high blood pressure, high protein, blood in my urine, all of those things.’ said Kayla.

And with no current known cure, she’s learned to put her bravery first and keep spirits as high as she can, but what’s needed now more than ever, is that hope.

Kayla continues to fight on and survive so she can live for her sons Colin and Lucas. The family isn’t just fighting Kayla’s battle, their 11-year-old son Colin is on the spectrum of autism.

So as Kayla encounters her own troubles each day, she also has to keep Colin’s own mental challenges as a priority.

”Sometimes I don’t know why I got the cards I got. But then I think about it and I realize there is a reason. Colin needs me and I know he has him but he really needs me too. A lot of the why I fight is and I fight for Lucas too but Colin is something… the world is so hard, and these kids are so mean sometimes. He’s so full of love. I don’t want anything to happen to me because… its so hard.” said Kayla.

She took to social media with her “Kidney for Kayla” campaign to try to reach the public while on her journey.

”A living donor would give more years than a deceased donor. For me, having one surgery once, and having a living donor because of that would be beneficial for me.”

Kayla may not know the exact timeline of all that’s to come… but one thing she and Scott do know is that a greater awareness presence is definitely needed across the Midlands.

F

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.