What to expect at the 2023 South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2023 South Carolina State Fair is in full swing from through Oct. 22. WIS compiled a calendar and list of highlights, according to the fair’s schedule.
Oct. 11
Admission: 12pm – 9pm
Rides: 3pm – 11pm
$5 Admission
American Tribute
Oct. 12
Admission: 11am – 9pm
Rides: 12pm – 11pm
Lunch Bunch
American Tribute
SC Farm Bureau Day
Military Appreciation Day
Oct. 13
Admission: 11am – 9pm
Rides: 12pm – 12am
Lunch Bunch
American Tribute
HIS Radio 92.1 Family Day
First Choice by Select Health Day
Oct. 14
Admission: 10am – 9pm
Rides: 11am – 12am
American TributeFOLKFabulous
Native Voices Day
Oct. 15
Admission: 12pm – 9pm
Rides: 12pm – 11pm
American Tribute
Walk for Life Day
South Carolina State Election Commission Day
Oct. 16
Admission: 11am – 9pm
Rides: 12pm – 11pm
Lunch Bunch
American Tribute
College Day
Military Appreciation Day
Oct. 17
Admission: 11am – 9pm
Rides: 12pm – 11pm
Lunch Bunch
American Tribute
FFA DayPhysics Day
FOLKFabulous Blue Grass & Old Time Music Day
Oct. 18
Admission: 11am – 9pm
Rides: 12pm – 11pm
Lunch Bunch
American Tribute
Seniors Day
Oct. 19
Admission: 11am – 9pm
Rides: 12pm – 11pm
Lunch Bunch
American Tribute
Sensory Friendly Morning
Exceptional Citizens Day
Military Appreciation Day
Oct. 20
Admission: 11am – 9pm
Rides: 12pm – 12am
Lunch Bunch
American Tribute
SC Department of Agriculture Day
Oct. 21
Admission: 10am – 9pmRides: 11am – 12am
American Tribute
4-H Day
FOLKFabulous Gullah Geechee Day
Oct. 22
Admission: 12pm – 8pm
Rides: 12pm – 10pm
American Tribute
This year, the S.C. State Fair has nearly 70 rides and over 90 food stands.
Other things to see include agriculture and livestock, equine shows, flower shows, crafts and art and exhibits.
Purchase tickets online here.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.
Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.