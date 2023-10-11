What to expect at the 2023 South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2023 South Carolina State Fair is in full swing from through Oct. 22. WIS compiled a calendar and list of highlights, according to the fair’s schedule.

Oct. 11

Admission: 12pm – 9pm

Rides: 3pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

$5 Admission

American Tribute

Oct. 12

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

SC Farm Bureau Day

Military Appreciation Day

Oct. 13

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 12am

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

HIS Radio 92.1 Family Day

First Choice by Select Health Day

Oct. 14

Admission: 10am – 9pm

Rides: 11am – 12am

Daily Highlights:

American TributeFOLKFabulous

Native Voices Day

Oct. 15

Admission: 12pm – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

American Tribute

Walk for Life Day

South Carolina State Election Commission Day

Oct. 16

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

College Day

Military Appreciation Day

Oct. 17

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

FFA DayPhysics Day

FOLKFabulous Blue Grass & Old Time Music Day

Oct. 18

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

Seniors Day

Oct. 19

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

Sensory Friendly Morning

Exceptional Citizens Day

Military Appreciation Day

Oct. 20

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 12am

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

SC Department of Agriculture Day

Oct. 21

Admission: 10am – 9pmRides: 11am – 12am

Daily Highlights:

American Tribute

4-H Day

FOLKFabulous Gullah Geechee Day

Oct. 22

Admission: 12pm – 8pm

Rides: 12pm – 10pm

Daily Highlights:

American Tribute

This year, the S.C. State Fair has nearly 70 rides and over 90 food stands.

Other things to see include agriculture and livestock, equine shows, flower shows, crafts and art and exhibits.

Purchase tickets online here.

