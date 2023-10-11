SkyView
What to expect at the 2023 South Carolina State Fair

This year, the S.C. State Fair has nearly 70 rides and over 90 food stands.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2023 South Carolina State Fair is in full swing from through Oct. 22. WIS compiled a calendar and list of highlights, according to the fair’s schedule.

Oct. 11

Admission: 12pm – 9pm

Rides: 3pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

$5 Admission

American Tribute

Oct. 12

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

SC Farm Bureau Day

Military Appreciation Day

Oct. 13

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 12am

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

HIS Radio 92.1 Family Day

First Choice by Select Health Day

Oct. 14

Admission: 10am – 9pm

Rides: 11am – 12am

Daily Highlights:

American TributeFOLKFabulous

Native Voices Day

Oct. 15

Admission: 12pm – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

American Tribute           

Walk for Life Day             

South Carolina State Election Commission Day

Oct. 16

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

College Day

Military Appreciation Day

Oct. 17

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

FFA DayPhysics Day

FOLKFabulous Blue Grass & Old Time Music Day

Oct. 18

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

Seniors Day

Oct. 19

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

Sensory Friendly Morning

Exceptional Citizens Day

Military Appreciation Day

Oct. 20

Admission: 11am – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 12am

Daily Highlights:

Lunch Bunch

American Tribute

SC Department of Agriculture Day

Oct. 21

Admission: 10am – 9pmRides: 11am – 12am

Daily Highlights:

American Tribute

4-H Day

FOLKFabulous Gullah Geechee Day

Oct. 22

Admission: 12pm – 8pm

Rides: 12pm – 10pm

Daily Highlights:

American Tribute

Other things to see include agriculture and livestock, equine shows, flower shows, crafts and art and exhibits.

Purchase tickets online here.

