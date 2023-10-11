SkyView
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sean has formed in the Central Atlantic

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Early this morning Tropical Storm Sean formed in the central Atlantic with maximum sustained winds up to 40 mph.

In the coming days, Sean is projected to remain a weak tropical storm as it moves off to the west. By this weekend Tropical Storm Sean will encounter unfavorable conditions weakening it back down to a Tropical Depression and then completely dissipate early next week.

East of Sean, just off the African coastline, the National Hurricane Center is watching a second disturbance. Currently, this complex of storms has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next seven days. If it were able to strengthen over the open waters of the Atlantic, the next name on the list is ‘Tammy’.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

