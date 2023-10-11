Sumter police warn residents of scam calls

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SPD) is asking area residents to be aware of scam calls from someone posing as a police officer.

Police said they began receiving reports of a scam caller Tuesday.

According to SPD, the person uses the name of an actual Sumter PD officer and claims that arrest warrants have been issued for the person receiving the call. The scammer then requests funds to settle the purported warrants.

Police said law enforcement agencies wouldn’t ask for money related to warrants or any other police matter.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to hang up and report it to law enforcement.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.