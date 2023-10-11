SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter police warn residents of scam calls

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SPD) is asking area residents to be aware of scam calls from someone posing as a police officer.

Police said they began receiving reports of a scam caller Tuesday.

According to SPD, the person uses the name of an actual Sumter PD officer and claims that arrest warrants have been issued for the person receiving the call. The scammer then requests funds to settle the purported warrants.

Police said law enforcement agencies wouldn’t ask for money related to warrants or any other police matter.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to hang up and report it to law enforcement.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Presbyterian Community
Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington County
BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Police searching for car possibly involved in Darlington Co. school campus shooting
RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising...
War in Israel prompts Midlands security response
SC Superintendent of Education to announce 2023 School Report Card
SC Superintendent of Education announces 2023 School Report Card

Latest News

The Forest Acres Police Department awarded Officer Haddad for stopping while off-duty.
Forest Acres officer awarded for off-duty arrest
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain returns to parts of the Midlands by tomorrow morning
WIS 5-5:30a weekly recurring - Syncback
Forest Acres officer awarded for off-duty arrest
wis
TROPICS: Tropical Depression 19 has formed in the Atlantic