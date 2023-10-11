South Carolina State Fair opens for 2023 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair is officially open! And the fun is only just beginning.

Sunrise anchor Jamal Goss was live from the SC State Fairgrounds to provide an exclusive look into what new attractions and foods are available at the fair this year.

The South Carolina State Fairs runs from Oct. 11 - Oct. 22.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.