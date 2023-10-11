Soda City Living: Richland County Recreation Commission – Power in Pink Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) aims to bring a variety of activities to people all over Richland County. The Power in Pink event honored people affected by breast cancer at the Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center in Lower Richland.

RCRC, brought together caregivers, survivors, and resources including insurance information, massage therapists, and a mammography clinic to make sure community members have helpful resources and information.

