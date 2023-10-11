SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living: Richland County Recreation Commission – Power in Pink Event

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) aims to bring a variety of activities to people all over Richland County. The Power in Pink event honored people affected by breast cancer at the Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center in Lower Richland.

RCRC, brought together caregivers, survivors, and resources including insurance information, massage therapists, and a mammography clinic to make sure community members have helpful resources and information.

Head to Richland County to learn about more upcoming events.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Presbyterian Community
Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington County
Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising...
War in Israel prompts Midlands security response
SC Superintendent of Education to announce 2023 School Report Card
SC Superintendent of Education announces 2023 School Report Card

Latest News

The Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) aims to bring a variety of activities to...
Soda City Living: Richland County Recreation Commission – Power in Pink Event
Soda City Live: Paint the town garnet and black block party
Soda City Live: Paint The Town Garnet & Black
Soda City Live: Local artist/producer to release album
Soda City Live: Kevin Belton “KB Music Man”
Soda City Live: Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi
Soda City Live: South Carolina Restaurant Week
Soda City Live: "City Beat" outdoor house music and dance festival
Soda City Live: City Beats at the Koger Center