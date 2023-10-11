Soda City Living: The Healing Species

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Healing Species dog rescue and sanctuary in Orangeburg has a special mission of saving dogs in need and providing a temporary or permanent home for them at the sanctuary.

Founder Cherie Brown Thompson takes the dogs into telling their stories to local schools and children in the Department of Juvenile Justice to teach empathy, compassion, and violence intervention.

Thompson says, “Our past does not define us.” She helps children learn how to overcome bullying, abuse, & other life challenges through telling the stories of dogs her team has saved.

Healing Species is always in need of donations. Head to The Healing Species to learn more about donation opportunities and adoptable dogs.

