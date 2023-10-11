Soda City Live: South Carolina Afterschool Alliance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Afterschool Alliance (SCAA) CEO Zelda Waymer came on the show to discuss the upcoming SC STEM Extravaganza event, Lights on Afterschool and the importance of increasing access to afterschool programs across South Carolina.

SCAA is hosting the first SC STEM Extravaganza event in Segra Park on Oct.12, where more than 500 students of afterschool programs across the state will participate in engaging hands-on STEM activities.

SCAA is a nonprofit that partners with state and local leaders, higher education institutions, business leaders, the arts community, local school districts, afterschool program providers and other critical stakeholders to form a supportive statewide network for afterschool and summer learning programs.

The event on October 12th will be held in support of Lights on Afterschool Day, a national celebration and project of the nationwide Afterschool Alliance held each year to celebrate afterschool programs and help build awareness of the critical need for more afterschool resources and affordable programming.

More than 8,000 communities are expected to participate this year on Oct. 26 with events and creative campaigns.SC STEM Extravaganza exhibitors include the city of Columbia Fire Department, Richland County Sheriff Department and the South Carolina Center for Assistive Technology and Educational Research (SC-CATER) who will have robotics activities. For more, visit SCAfterschool.

