SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: South Carolina Afterschool Alliance

By Steven Fulton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Afterschool Alliance (SCAA) CEO Zelda Waymer came on the show to discuss the upcoming SC STEM Extravaganza event, Lights on Afterschool and the importance of increasing access to afterschool programs across South Carolina.

SCAA is hosting the first SC STEM Extravaganza event in Segra Park on Oct.12, where more than 500 students of afterschool programs across the state will participate in engaging hands-on STEM activities.

SCAA is a nonprofit that partners with state and local leaders, higher education institutions, business leaders, the arts community, local school districts, afterschool program providers and other critical stakeholders to form a supportive statewide network for afterschool and summer learning programs.

The event on October 12th will be held in support of Lights on Afterschool Day, a national celebration and project of the nationwide Afterschool Alliance held each year to celebrate afterschool programs and help build awareness of the critical need for more afterschool resources and affordable programming.

More than 8,000 communities are expected to participate this year on Oct. 26 with events and creative campaigns.SC STEM Extravaganza exhibitors include the city of Columbia Fire Department, Richland County Sheriff Department and the South Carolina Center for Assistive Technology and Educational Research (SC-CATER) who will have robotics activities. For more, visit SCAfterschool.  

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Presbyterian Community
Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington County
Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
16-year-old killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising...
War in Israel prompts Midlands security response
Interview with SC native living in Israel
“They’ve went into homes and slaughtered entire families” SC native living in Israel describes terrorist attacks

Latest News

Healing Species dog rescue and sanctuary in Orangeburg has a special mission of saving dogs in...
Soda City Living: The Healing Species
Tracy Wright, owner of Just the Thing boutique on Devine St. in Columbia, shows us what’s in...
Soda City Living: What to wear Wednesday, Fall fashion
The Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) aims to bring a variety of activities to...
Soda City Living: Richland County Recreation Commission – Power in Pink Event
Healing Species dog rescue and sanctuary in Orangeburg has a special mission of saving dogs in...
Soda City Living: Woofs and Whiskers, The Healing Species