Soda City Live: Paint The Town Garnet & Black

By Steven Fulton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s homecoming week in Gamecock Country.

This weekend the Five Points Association along with the University of South Carolina (USC) homecoming team have joined forces for the annual “Paint The Town Garnet & Black Block Party”

The event is this Friday, Oct. 13 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with live music by The Ramblers.

It’s free to attend and will have games and activities for kids.

The Gamecocks cheer and dance team will be in attendance with a special appearance by Cocky and other USC Alum.

Paint The Town Garnet & Black
Paint The Town Garnet & Black(University of South Carolina (USC))

