Soda City Live: Paint The Town Garnet & Black

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s homecoming week in Gamecock Country.

This weekend the Five Points Association along with the University of South Carolina (USC) homecoming team have joined forces for the annual “Paint The Town Garnet & Black Block Party”

The event is this Friday, Oct. 13 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with live music by The Ramblers.

It’s free to attend and will have games and activities for kids.

The Gamecocks cheer and dance team will be in attendance with a special appearance by Cocky and other USC Alum.

Paint The Town Garnet & Black (University of South Carolina (USC))

