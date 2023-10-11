SkyView
Soda City Live: Kevin Belton “KB Music Man”

By Steven Fulton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kevin Belton is a local gospel artist, producer, and talent manager who dropped his first single Jesus Love on Sept. 30.

KB has worked with national artists in composing music and providing background vocals.

KB will be releasing his album in November 2023 and will have an album release concert on Nov. 5, 2023, at the Britt Center in Columbia, S.C.

This event is open to the public and anyone can purchase tickets for this event by clicking the link here.

Kevin Belton “KB Music Man”
Kevin Belton “KB Music Man”(Kevin Belton “KB Music Man”)

