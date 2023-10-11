SkyView
Soda City Live: City Beats at the Koger Center

By Steven Fulton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia House Music Project and Koger Center for the Arts present the first-ever ‘City Beat’ outdoor soulful house music festival at the Koger Center Plaza Stage.

The Columbia House Music Project brings authentic soulful house music events, with music originating from legendary areas such as Chicago, New York, New Jersey, Baltimore, and Detroit to name a few, to the forefront.

The free fest highlights genres such as classic disco, soulful/afro house, house music dancers, maracas, cowbells, tambourines, and all people who love to dance.

City Beat will be rain or shine on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 1051 Greene St, Columbia SC with continuous music from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Koger Center Plaza Outdoor Stage.

There will also be food vendors, giveaways, and an outside dance floor.

Lawn chairs are welcome and free tickets are available at https://bit.ly/CHMPSC-CityBeat.

