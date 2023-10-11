Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday - Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lexington Medical Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and today for Be Well Wednesday we discussed Breast health, and high-risk breast cancer patients. Surgical Oncologist-Dr. Jennifer Gnerlich of Lexington Surgery at Lexington Medical Center joined us to talk about those risks and more about those who could be at high risk for breast cancer.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.