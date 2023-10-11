SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday - Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lexington Medical Center

By Steven Fulton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and today for Be Well Wednesday we discussed Breast health, and high-risk breast cancer patients.  Surgical Oncologist-Dr. Jennifer Gnerlich of Lexington Surgery at Lexington Medical Center joined us to talk about those risks and more about those who could be at high risk for breast cancer.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Presbyterian Community
Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington County
Several law enforcement agencies, including Darlington police, were called to Darlington-Lee...
16-year-old killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising...
War in Israel prompts Midlands security response
Interview with SC native living in Israel
“They’ve went into homes and slaughtered entire families” SC native living in Israel describes terrorist attacks

Latest News

The fitness guru James Patrick stopped by to discuss the other aspects of physical health...
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday , anti-inflammatory eating
South Carolina Afterschool Alliance (SCAA) CEO Zelda Waymer came on the show to discuss the...
Soda City Live: South Carolina Afterschool Alliance
Healing Species dog rescue and sanctuary in Orangeburg has a special mission of saving dogs in...
Soda City Living: The Healing Species
Tracy Wright, owner of Just the Thing boutique on Devine St. in Columbia, shows us what’s in...
Soda City Living: What to wear Wednesday, Fall fashion