Scooter’s Coffee brings back “Courage Cookie” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Breast cancer is now the most common cancer worldwide and as we know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One Midlands coffee shop is doing its part to support breast cancer research, spreading awareness with sweets.

Scooter’s Coffee is bringing back its “Courage Cookie” in partnership with the Pink Agenda.

Chief Operating Officer Andrew Reed, Vice President of Operations Lauren Stanfield, and General Manager of the Lugoff location Jenna Hancock joined WIS Primetime for more information about the cookie.

