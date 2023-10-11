SkyView
SC Latino/Hispanic Business Day Proclamation event to kick-off at Statehouse

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Zach Ruske
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An event highlighting Latino/Hispanic businesses is back for the fifth time in a row.

The 5th Annual South Carolina Latino/Hispanic Business Day will be held on Saturday. The event will be hosted by Mota Enterprises and will be held at the Statehouse.

During the ceremony, individuals and business owners from the Latino/Hispanic community will be awarded and acknowledged based on their contributions and economic impact in the state.

Those attending will also hear readings of the SC Business Day Proclamations written by MCBA and proclaimed by the SC Governor’s Office, City of Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, and Charleston respectively.

Mota Enterprises public relations manager, Ulises Chávez came to WIS to tell us more about the event.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

