SC Latino/Hispanic Business Day Proclamation event to kick-off at Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An event highlighting Latino/Hispanic businesses is back for the fifth time in a row.

The 5th Annual South Carolina Latino/Hispanic Business Day will be held on Saturday. The event will be hosted by Mota Enterprises and will be held at the Statehouse.

During the ceremony, individuals and business owners from the Latino/Hispanic community will be awarded and acknowledged based on their contributions and economic impact in the state.

Those attending will also hear readings of the SC Business Day Proclamations written by MCBA and proclaimed by the SC Governor’s Office, City of Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, and Charleston respectively.

Mota Enterprises public relations manager, Ulises Chávez came to WIS to tell us more about the event.

