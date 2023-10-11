Newberry deputies search for man accused of attempted burglary

NEWBERRY COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to help find a wanted person in connection with an attempted burglary.

Sheriff Lee Foster said, “Investigators have identified and issued warrants for James Robert Peterson after being identified on a home surveillance camera attempting to enter a residence in the Stoney Hill Community.”

Authorities have described Peterson as a male with brown hair, and green eyes, weighing 150 pounds, and a height of 6′0.

Deputies said if you have any information on where Peterson is, contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.