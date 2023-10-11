SkyView
Newberry deputies search for man accused of attempted burglary

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to help find a wanted person for...
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to help find a wanted person for attempted burglary.(WIS News 10)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to help find a wanted person in connection with an attempted burglary.

Sheriff Lee Foster said, “Investigators have identified and issued warrants for James Robert Peterson after being identified on a home surveillance camera attempting to enter a residence in the Stoney Hill Community.”

Authorities have described Peterson as a male with brown hair, and green eyes, weighing 150 pounds, and a height of 6′0.

Deputies said if you have any information on where Peterson is, contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222.

