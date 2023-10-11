SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Forest Acres officer awarded for off-duty arrest

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department awarded an officer for stopping a suspect while off-duty.

Police said Officer Haddad -- who is the Public Safety Foundation’s Officer of the Quarter as sponsored by Tripp’s Cleaners -- saw a shoplifting suspect speed away from a Dollar General while he was off-duty. He chased them shortly by car, then the suspects crashed and got out and ran.

Haddad then ran after them, broke a foot while hopping a fence and still chased them down and arrested one of the two suspects by himself, police stated.

Forest Acres Police Department’s Chief Robinson said Haddad is an asset to the force who always goes above and beyond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Presbyterian Community
Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington County
BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Police searching for car possibly involved in Darlington Co. school campus shooting
RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising...
War in Israel prompts Midlands security response
SC Superintendent of Education to announce 2023 School Report Card
SC Superintendent of Education announces 2023 School Report Card

Latest News

Scam Calls
Sumter police warn residents of scam calls
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain returns to parts of the Midlands by tomorrow morning
WIS 5-5:30a weekly recurring - Syncback
Forest Acres officer awarded for off-duty arrest
wis
TROPICS: Tropical Depression 19 has formed in the Atlantic