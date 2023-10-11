Forest Acres officer awarded for off-duty arrest

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department awarded an officer for stopping a suspect while off-duty.

Police said Officer Haddad -- who is the Public Safety Foundation’s Officer of the Quarter as sponsored by Tripp’s Cleaners -- saw a shoplifting suspect speed away from a Dollar General while he was off-duty. He chased them shortly by car, then the suspects crashed and got out and ran.

Haddad then ran after them, broke a foot while hopping a fence and still chased them down and arrested one of the two suspects by himself, police stated.

Forest Acres Police Department’s Chief Robinson said Haddad is an asset to the force who always goes above and beyond.

