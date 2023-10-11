FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain returns to parts of the Midlands by tomorrow morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Cloudy this afternoon, followed by a few showers this evening and tonight.

First Alert Headlines

· Lots of cloud cover for the Midlands today.

· Showers return for some of us tonight.

· A few showers to start the weekend.

· More fall-like air for us next week.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

Good morning! Cloud cover has ramped up overnight and we’ll be locked in with a cloudy sky by the afternoon. This will be followed by the return of a few showers to the Midlands this evening and tonight. Thanks to the track of the low pressure that’s bringing us this moisture, most of these showers will remain along and south of Columbia.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Our weather pattern remains unsettled with scattered showers tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, we’ll briefly dry out. A few stray showers are possible Friday evening as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Scattered showers will hang with us along the frontal boundary Saturday morning.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

By Saturday afternoon, the cold front will be gone, and drier air will settle into the region. Highs returns to the upper-60s next week and morning lows will drop back into the 40s.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Cloudy skies by lunchtime. A stray shower is possible around sunset. Highs in the upper-70s.

Tonight: Scattered showers, especially south of Columbia. Chance of rain 60%. Lows around 60 degrees.

Thursday: A few showers leftover in the morning. Chance of rain 40%. Then, partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Isolated showers late in the day. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning. Chance of rain 40%. Then, partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low-80s.

Sunday: Blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.