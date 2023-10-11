SkyView
Deputies: Orangeburg man arrested on multiple weapon, drug charges

Benjamin Wright (left) and Keshia Pelzer (right) were arrested on charges related to drug...
Benjamin Wright (left) and Keshia Pelzer (right) were arrested on charges related to drug trafficking by Orangeburg deputies.(Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man and woman were arrested in connection with multiple weapons and drug charges.

Benjamin Wright was out on bond for the 2019 shooting of a 34-year-old Orangeburg man who later died from his wounds.

“This is an individual who does not need to be on the street,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “He has shown time and time again he has no regard for the law nor even for life.”

Wright has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within proximity of a school, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Keshia Pelzer, 27, of the same address is facing the same charges.

Sheriff Ravenell said surveillance by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit of Wright’s Clarendon Street home revealed a drug operation.

“We located several weapons, one of which turned out to be stolen,” he said. “And along with the other drugs, we seized laced gummy bears which are designed for children.”

Sheriff Ravenell said he has been in contact with Orangeburg County Consolidated School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster to discuss the possibility of the drugs reaching the children.

“We aren’t going to stand by while drug dealers groom our children on drugs by any stretch of their imagination,” stated the sheriff.

Deputies said the arrest came after a lengthy investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

