Deputies arrest barricaded man after he jumped from a second-story window

Dashawn Norweed, 29.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) arrested a man who jumped out of a second-story apartment after barricading himself in it.

Deputies said the incident happened Tuesday, shortly after 2 p.m. at the Quail Run Apartments when they responded to a domestic violence with a weapon call.

When deputies arrived, they said they heard arguing in the apartment and saw a firearm in a vehicle with an open door and fresh blood on the ground in front of the apartment door.

Deputies said they commanded to open the door but were met with silence.

According to RCSD, the original caller said that a firearm was pointed at the victim’s head.

Deputies added they made a forced entry into the apartment where they located and extracted the victim from the apartment after determining enough exigent circumstances existed.

The victim then told deputies Dashawn Norweed, 29, was in the upstairs of the apartment. Deputies then called more units for a barricaded subject and a Special Response Team was deployed.

Norweed eventually jumped out of the second-story window where he was apprehended by deputies, RCSD stated.

Norweed was then transported for further interview by investigators.

