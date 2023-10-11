Columbia’s Jewish leaders call on community to support Israel

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s Jewish community made a call to action on Tuesday night: support Israel.

The Columbia Jewish Federation held a vigil at the Jewish Community Center Tuesday night after the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel.

The subsequent war has left thousands dead and wounded, with more held hostage by Hamas.

Rabbi Hesh Epstein of the Chabad Center of Columbia said there was no equivocation in the conflict.

“Now we, and all those who call us their friends, and all the enlightened people of the world, Jews, Christians, and Muslims must now stand up and choose the side of life or forever bear the stain of betrayal,” he told a packed crowd.

Religious and political leaders gave speeches. A theme of the vigil was to combat misinformation and not let the public lose sight of the tragedy.

“It’s our obligation not necessarily to change minds, but to at least elucidate, to share in our community, outside the community and all the organizations I’ve mentioned, what’s really going on,” Federation President Kenneth Berger said.

The vigil came just hours after antisemitic flyers were spread in the Lake Carolina area.

“If that kind of evil seeps itself into this country and this state, this state is one of only two states that does not have any kind of hate crime legislation. It is time for us to enact that legislation,” Rep. Beth Bernstein (D-Richland County) said.

The federation is actively raising money to assist relief efforts in Israel.

