City of Columbia Mayor announces new public art program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann announced a new Columbia Public Art Program at Boyd Plaza.

Starting Oct. 11, the Columbia Streams Art, a multi-faceted arts program designed to engage Columbia’s creative community, invited local artists and students to express their imaginations through unique projects to display throughout the city.

Autoplay Caption

The program will include local students and artists decorating leaping trout sculptures, North Columbia children transforming newspaper vending boxes into vibrantly painted free local libraries, and the city will sponsor traveling to urban canvasses to display a variety of interconnected creative visions.

Officials said after the trout sculptures have been painted, they will be auctioned, and the proceeds will go to a fund to expand public art programs in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.