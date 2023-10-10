SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video

A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTHELLO, Wash. (CNN) – For the next minute or so, don’t let anyone pull the wool over your eyes or you’ll miss the massive herd of sheep crossing the road.

There’s no point in trying to count the sheep because of how many there are in a drone video taken in Othello, Washington.

A few men on utility vehicles herded the sheep while another man strung plastic fencing across the highway.

If the video is sped up, it becomes weirdly mesmerizing and oddly reminiscent of cow art by a Kansas character who calls himself Farmer Derek.

Derek drove around strategically dropping feed for the cows so that the drone overhead captured them forming a smiley face.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
According to Forest Acres Police, Jeremy Allan Boone stabbed a man with a pocket knife,...
Midlands stabbing suspect arrested on multiple charges following afternoon crime spree
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One child, one adult dead after crash in Kershaw County
RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising...
War in Israel prompts Midlands security response
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported in Midlands on Monday

Latest News

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus along...
Coroner: At least 1 dead after shooting on Darlington County school’s campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Citing Trump’s online attacks, US prosecutors seek protections for potential jurors in election case
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden condemns Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Gazans scramble for safety as Israeli airstrikes pound sealed-off territory to punish Hamas
Five women sued Tim Ballard, the founder of anti-child-trafficking group Operation Underground...
Lawsuit alleges famous child-trafficking opponent sexually abused women who posed as his wife