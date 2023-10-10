SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

US Postal Service proposes new, higher prices for 2024

The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.
The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.

The proposed new rates include a 2-cent increase in the price of a first-class mail forever stamp from 66 cents to 68 cents.

There will be no change to the additional ounce price of 24 cents.

Prices would also go up for special services products, such as certified mail, post office box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The Postal Service says their prices are among the most affordable in the world.

The Postal Regulatory Commission still must review the price changes first.

If approved, the new prices would take effect Jan. 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forest Acres Police, Jeremy Allan Boone stabbed a man with a pocket knife,...
Midlands stabbing suspect arrested on multiple charges following afternoon crime spree
BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One child, one adult dead after crash in Kershaw County
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported in Midlands on Monday
RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising...
War in Israel prompts Midlands security response

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
President Joe Biden is due to give a speech about the escalating war between Israel and Hamas....
Biden to deliver comments on Israel war
FILE - Evan Gershkovich is shown during a previous hearing in Russia.
Wall Street Journal reporter loses appeal and will stay in a Russian jail at least through November