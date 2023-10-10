SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 19 has formed in the Atlantic

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have a new Tropical Depression in the Atlantic

It’s called Tropical Depression 19, formerly Tropical Wave Invest 92-L. Right now winds are at 35mph and it’s moving west at 13mph. It looks to become a tropical storm here soon with winds at 45mph. By this weekend we are seeing it weaken as it moves into an area not as conducive for development.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

The models are in more agreement on a WNW track, and that’s why we’re seeing a the National Hurricane Center’s forecast follow suit. If it continues to strengthen this week, the next name on the list is ‘Sean’.

There are currently no other systems to watch in the Atlantic.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
According to Forest Acres Police, Jeremy Allan Boone stabbed a man with a pocket knife,...
Midlands stabbing suspect arrested on multiple charges following afternoon crime spree
RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising...
War in Israel prompts Midlands security response
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One child, one adult dead after crash in Kershaw County
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported in Midlands on Monday

Latest News

State Superintendent Ellen Weaver will present the results at Kelly Edwards Elementary School...
‘We have a long way to go’: New SC school report cards show progress, challenges
Prioritizing mental health today and year round
Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington
Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington
Columbia’s Jewish community made a call to action on Tuesday night to support Israel.
Columbia’s Jewish leaders call on community to support Israel