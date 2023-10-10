TROPICS: Tropical Depression 19 has formed in the Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have a new Tropical Depression in the Atlantic

It’s called Tropical Depression 19, formerly Tropical Wave Invest 92-L. Right now winds are at 35mph and it’s moving west at 13mph. It looks to become a tropical storm here soon with winds at 45mph. By this weekend we are seeing it weaken as it moves into an area not as conducive for development.

The models are in more agreement on a WNW track, and that’s why we’re seeing a the National Hurricane Center’s forecast follow suit. If it continues to strengthen this week, the next name on the list is ‘Sean’.

There are currently no other systems to watch in the Atlantic.

