“They’ve went into homes and slaughtered entire families” SC native living in Israel describes terrorist attacks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS had a first-hand account of what it’s like being on the ground in Israel while a war rages on.

A South Carolina native currently living in Israel spoke exclusively to WIS and described the ongoing terror that civilians are facing.

She wanted to remain anonymous not just for her own safety but for the safety of her family members in South Carolina. The woman told WIS she is Jewish and moved to Israel ten years ago to live out a Jewish lifestyle in peace, but she never thought an attack of this magnitude would happen and interrupt that lifestyle.

“The things that they’ve done. They’ve went into homes and slaughtered entire families,” she said.

A slaughterhouse is how the woman describes the current conditions in Israel as terroristic attacks continue to plague parts of the country, killing thousands.

She said, “We have videos. They’ve decapitated babies. They went into a music festival and killed 240 people. This isn’t freedom fighting.”

She refers to Hamas, the terrorist group behind these attacks as cowards as they began the fight on a day that Jewish people celebrate.

“My husband was down south with my daughters for St. Katorah which is supposed to be the happiest day in Judaism. It’s when you finish reading the Torah and you begin to read it again. It’s supposed to be the happiest day in Jewish tradition and now it’ll be one of the saddest,” she said.

The woman believes Hamas intentionally planned the attacks to begin during this holiday. She lives in the center of Israel next to Tele Aviv. That’s just along the coast of Israel. The attacks are currently happening in the south, but the woman tells me they’re still feeling the impacts where she’s located.

She said, “We went to the grocery store today in the morning and I took my children to a park and we were out for about 10 minutes and we heard explosions and we had to run inside.”

She told WIS there are alarms in her home that will sound when a long-range missile is approaching. Luckily, her home was built with a bombing shelter, and she and her family would run down to the shelter whenever those alarms went off. Since the attacks started, she said that the alarm will sound at least twice a day.

She said, “There are so many people who are blaming us. Blaming the Israeli government. People are not the Israeli government. Children are not the Israeli government. You can hate the Israeli government. You can hate who you want to hate but that doesn’t mean you go and kill.”

Amongst the killings, she said hundreds of children are missing. She sent the latest missing children’s flyer to WIS. While her family in the States have urged her and her immediate family to come home, she said she plans to stay and stand in solidarity with her community.

“This is my home. This has just proven how we need to stay here and fight. They want so badly for the Jewish people to die and we need to show them that it’s not going to happen. They’ve found our weaknesses and they will never find them again. They have shown us where we are weak and that will never happen again,” she proclaimed.

The woman went on to tell WIS how community members have been rounding up supplies to send to troops who are in areas facing attacks. They have been traveling south to deliver resources to troops and civilians there.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.