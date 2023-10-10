SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living: Sakhar Jams

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Living welcomes Resh and Jess, owners of Sakhar Jams, to the studio!

The duo makes artisanal jams from local S.C. produce.

Jess and Resh, owners of Sakhar Jams, showed us how simple it is to add jams to nearly any recipe! You can even make salad dressing and barbecue sauce using blueberry jam and peach bourbon jam.

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Did you know you can make a delicious cocktail or mocktail using jam? Jess and Resh showed us how to mix gin with some of their delicious artisanal strawberry Prosecco jam.

You can choose from a variety of unique flavors like drunken blueberry, strawberry masala chai, brown sugar peach bourbon, raspberry jalapeño, and more when shopping for your next Jam at Sakhar Jams.

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Check them out on Instagram @sakhar_jams to see where you can pick up a jar or order online.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
According to Forest Acres Police, Jeremy Allan Boone stabbed a man with a pocket knife,...
Midlands stabbing suspect arrested on multiple charges following afternoon crime spree
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One child, one adult dead after crash in Kershaw County
RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising...
War in Israel prompts Midlands security response
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported in Midlands on Monday

Latest News

Soda City Living: Sakhar Jams, Part 4
WIS 6-6:30a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Soda City Living: Sakhar Jams, Part 1
WIS 6-6:30a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Soda City Living: Sakhar Jams, Part 3
Soda City Living: Sakhar Jams
Soda City Living: Sakhar Jams, Part 2