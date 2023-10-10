Soda City Living: Sakhar Jams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Living welcomes Resh and Jess, owners of Sakhar Jams, to the studio!

The duo makes artisanal jams from local S.C. produce.

Jess and Resh, owners of Sakhar Jams, showed us how simple it is to add jams to nearly any recipe! You can even make salad dressing and barbecue sauce using blueberry jam and peach bourbon jam.

Did you know you can make a delicious cocktail or mocktail using jam? Jess and Resh showed us how to mix gin with some of their delicious artisanal strawberry Prosecco jam.

You can choose from a variety of unique flavors like drunken blueberry, strawberry masala chai, brown sugar peach bourbon, raspberry jalapeño, and more when shopping for your next Jam at Sakhar Jams.

Check them out on Instagram @sakhar_jams to see where you can pick up a jar or order online.

