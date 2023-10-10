SkyView
SC Superintendent of Education to announce 2023 School Report Card

SC Superintendent of Education to announce 2023 School Report Card
SC Superintendent of Education to announce 2023 School Report Card
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLISTON, S.C. (WIS) - S.C. Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver will hold a news conference on Tuesday to announce the release of the 2023 School Report Card.

Officials said the 2023 School Report Card will reflect the results of the 2022-2023 school year.

The conference will be at 10 a.m. at Kelly Edwards Elementary School.

You can watch a live stream of the press conference on our website and YouTube.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

