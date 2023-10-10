SC Superintendent of Education to announce 2023 School Report Card

WILLISTON, S.C. (WIS) - S.C. Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver will hold a news conference on Tuesday to announce the release of the 2023 School Report Card.

Officials said the 2023 School Report Card will reflect the results of the 2022-2023 school year.

The conference will be at 10 a.m. at Kelly Edwards Elementary School.

You can watch a live stream of the press conference on our website and YouTube.

