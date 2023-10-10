SkyView
Richland County deputies investigating Anti-Semitic flyers left in driveways

Richland County deputies are investigating flyers that were left in multiple Lake Carolina...
Richland County deputies are investigating flyers that were left in multiple Lake Carolina driveways.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Anti-Semitic flyers that were left in multiple Lake Carolina neighborhood driveways.

The sheriff’s department said deputies responded to multiple locations in the Lake Carolina neighborhood because of the flyers found in driveways on Tuesday morning.

The incidents are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

