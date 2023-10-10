Orangeburg County coroner identifies Charleston 18-year-old who died in crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall identified the 18-year-old man who died in a crash on Saturday.

Donovan Michael Greer of Charleston passed away at the scene, officials said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. along US-178 near Cannon Road when a 2015 Toyota SUV with Greer and a passenger went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and then a tree.

The passenger was hurt and was to Augusta Hospital by helicopter.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

