Man arrested for shooting in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Calhoun County man was arrested in connection with an October shooting.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers, Devon Goodwine was involved in a shooting on October 4, 2023, at 540 Chestnut Street St. Matthews, S.C.

Goodwine is being charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of armed robbery, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing.

