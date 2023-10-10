SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man arrested for shooting in Calhoun County

Devon Goodwine was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office in connection with a shooting.
Devon Goodwine was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office in connection with a shooting.(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Calhoun County man was arrested in connection with an October shooting.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers, Devon Goodwine was involved in a shooting on October 4, 2023, at 540 Chestnut Street St. Matthews, S.C.

Goodwine is being charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of armed robbery, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
According to Forest Acres Police, Jeremy Allan Boone stabbed a man with a pocket knife,...
Midlands stabbing suspect arrested on multiple charges following afternoon crime spree
RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising...
War in Israel prompts Midlands security response
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One child, one adult dead after crash in Kershaw County
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported in Midlands on Monday

Latest News

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus along...
Student killed in shooting on Darlington County school campus, district says
WIS
TROPICS: Continuing to watch two disturbances in the Tropics
Final Victory Animal Shelter is based out of West Columbia.
Final Victory Animal Rescue meets the Columbia community halfway
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances return into Thursday!