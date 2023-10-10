SkyView
Lexington County man charged for having illegal gaming machines

A Lexington County man was arrested in connection with gambling/unlawful games and betting.
A Lexington County man was arrested in connection with gambling/unlawful games and betting.(WAVE)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man was arrested in connection with gambling/unlawful games and betting.

Gregory Speaks is accused of having 8 illegal gaming machines to use for illegal gambling.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said the man was arrested on 8 counts of unlawful possession/operation of a slot, video, vending machine, or gambling device, and gambling/unlawful games and betting.

He was charged on Thursday, Oct. 5, and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

