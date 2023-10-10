SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances return into Thursday!

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – We remain with Tuesday sunshine, but clouds push in tomorrow, followed by Thursday rain potential!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunshine holds for today with highs pressing to the low 80s.
  • A good deal of cloud cover from Wednesday onward will limit temperature potential.
  • Isolated to scattered showers return Thursday & Friday.
  • Drier air returns later into Saturday after a few early shower linger.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning everyone! We should have plenty of sunshine into this afternoon to help warm highs back into the low 80s, as winds remain out of the southwest. This will all follow morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

For tonight into Wednesday, clouds will begin to spread over the Midlands, as a system develops in the Gulf of Mexico. As this system slides across the Gulf coast, it has the potential to send our region some rain showers. This should start early on Thursday morning, with the potential to dry out later into the afternoon.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

For Friday, a secondary area of low pressure could develop over the region, looking to produce more showers for us, as another cold front approaches from the west. Check back for updates as the week continues, and we stay on pace to dry out later into Saturday!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Clouds rapidly increase into the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Morning rain showers, some heavy for our southern viewing area. Peeks of sun later into the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with possible scattered showers into the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Few early showers linger with partly sunny skies into the afternoon. Highs back to the low 80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

