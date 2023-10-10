Deputy Dog of the Month: Lafayette

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is partnering with an adoption center for “Deputy Dog of the Month” — an initiative to find shelter dogs forever homes.

October’s deputy dog is Lafayette.

According to Fairfield County Animal Control and Adoption Center, Lafayette is the epitome of a dashing, vibrant companion.

He has been in the shelter for nearly a year and is fully vaccinated.

If you’re interested in taking this four-legged deputy home, contact the Fairfield County Animal Control and Adoption Center.

