Coming home, and bringing hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Roderick Fluellen grew up a stone’s throw from Decker Boulevard at an apartment complex across from Richland Northeast High School.

“Believe it or not- they’re in the same condition as when I was living here,” Roderick said driving through the parking lot.

Hard work and a dream propelled Roderick from humble beginnings in Apartment C66 to the gridiron; first as a star running back for Richland Northeast- then to the college ranks at Winston Salem State.

But when he returned home to this area of Columbia eight years ago to further his teaching career, what he saw hit even harder than a linebacker.

“I saw a lot of businesses leaving. I saw a lot of places that I visited like the skating rink or the Forest Lake Recreation Center all closed, which include the Columbia Mall as well as the movie theaters nearby. Just closed.”

On Decker Blvd, abandoned restaurants and shops line what was once a thriving corridor.

Businesses are shuttered, while the neighborhood has suffered from crime.

The situation stirred something inside Roderick.

“Seeing the increase in juvenile crime rate has really sparked the idea- so I finally decided to just go for it. I thought a lot about the students- and the youth in this area. What is it for them to do now?”

That question gave way to a dream, and the idea for the 180 Community Center was born. He says his center will represent a positive change, not only for kids and teens he hopes to serve, but also for the community.

Fluellen says the center will be a full-service operation, offering tutoring services, mentoring and counseling services, a food bank, and a basketball gaming area. Mostly Fluellen says he wants the faculty to be a safe place for young people.

By day, Fluellen is the assistant principal at Jackson Creek Elementary School in Columbia.

“I guess me being from the community and being able to come back and work in the community- I was really able to identify the needs of the community. And just providing a safe place for kids to go seemed to be a need- which will eventually keep them out of trouble.”

While some people see decay and dead ends… Roderick sees potential. He hopes to convert an abandoned building in the area into a usable space for the community center.

He has a few locations picked out as potential sites but will need capital and collaboration to get his idea off the ground. But his dream may soon become a reality.

All because Roderick came home, saw what was, and now asks, “Why not?”

To learn more and donate to his effort to bring a community center to the Decker Boulevard and Two Notch Road area, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.