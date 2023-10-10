SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Combine operator killed in collision with train, officials say

The man killed in a crash between a combine harvester and train near Firth on Monday has been identified. (SOURCE: KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Nebraska officials said a man was killed in a crash involving a combine harvester and a train on Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the operator of the combine, 65-year-old Benjamin Scholting, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place at 110th and Apple Roads at noon in Firth.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the eastbound combine passed in front of the southbound train when the collision took place.

A tow truck arrived at about 3:30 p.m. to begin working to remove the combine from the train tracks.

Officials said multiple roads near the crash site were closed during the cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
According to Forest Acres Police, Jeremy Allan Boone stabbed a man with a pocket knife,...
Midlands stabbing suspect arrested on multiple charges following afternoon crime spree
RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising...
War in Israel prompts Midlands security response
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One child, one adult dead after crash in Kershaw County
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported in Midlands on Monday

Latest News

Kelsey McLean says the driver hit her son, Kemarion, after he jumped out of the back of his...
3-year-old on life support after being hit by car, mother says
A sign reading "No CO2, no eminent domain" stands along a rural road east of Bismarck, N.D., on...
Major Navigator CO2 pipeline project is on hold while the company reevaluates the route in 5 states
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants
A Lexington County man was arrested in connection with gambling/unlawful games and betting.
Lexington County man charged for having illegal gaming machines
President Joe Biden listens as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details