Columbia Jewish Federation hosts community vigil for Israel

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People in the Midlands are coming together to pray for the people of Israel as the war wages on.

The Columbia Jewish Federation is holding a community vigil for Israel on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center.

The event is open for anyone to attend.

The Columbia Jewish Federation said they are fundraising to assist the victims affected by the war. The donated funds will go to the Israel Relief Fund.

To donate click here.

