2023 South Carolina State Fair to return with new food and attractions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you ready for rides, food, fries and fun?

Columbia is set to come alive with 12 days of pure excitement as the 154th State Fair makes its return starting Wednesday.

Everyone will be hitting the fairgrounds for all the fan favorites.

Nancy Smith, General manager for the fair, came to WIS to highlight both new and old attractions you can expect to see this month, and of course, food.

The fair will run from Wednesday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 22.

General admission is $20 at the gate or $15 online. Children 5 or younger get in free.

