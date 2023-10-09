War in Israel prompts Midlands security response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has resulted in security changes in the Midlands community.

The Forest Acres Police Department confirmed it has arranged “special patrols” to the synagogues in the community.

Rabbi Hesh Epstein of the Chabad Aleph House of Columbia also confirmed his congregation has reached out to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department about security this week.

RCSD sent a statement reaffirming its relationships with local temples and mosques, promising close communication.

Anti-Defamation League Southeast Director Eytan Davidson said the number of antisemitic events in the southeastern United States has been climbing, and the war could compound the issue.

“Historically when there are military confrontations in Israel, particularly with Gaza, it leads to antisemitic incidents in the United States,” he said.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department also announced plans to more closely monitor synagogues and mosques.

Epstein the attacks on Israel came during a holy holiday, catching the community at time that’s supposed to be for celebration.

“We will not allow them to steal the joy of our identifying as Jewish people, identifying with our heritage, recognizing our great blessings and things that we are grateful for. We will deny the terrorists the opportunity to steal our joy at this time,” he said.

Epstein said he has a son who has been called up to the Israeli military to patrol his neighborhood. He said he does not fear for his son’s safety.

“I feel like God is watching out for the people of Israel. That God has been watching out for the people of Israel since the beginning. I think fear is part of what the terrorists are trying to instill, that’s part of their strategy. They call is terrorism for a reason. They are trying to instill in the populace, in the wider community, fear that will break the spirit of the Jewish people and that we cannot ever allow to happen,” he said.

At the nearby Beth Shalom Synagogue, Rabbi Jonathan Case said his congregation is in a regular state of high alert and the attacks don’t change the security posture.

He said he is experiencing fear and pain, but challenged the community to not look away.

“Teenagers and 20 somethings who were literally shot and put in the back of trucks beaten and then trucked to an unknown destination in the Gaza. What’s going to happen to them?” he said.

The Columbia Jewish Federation is organizing a vigil Tuesday night at the Columbia Jewish Community Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.