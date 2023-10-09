LIVE: Tim Scott visits Greenville to campaign, discuss latest in Israel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott is expected to return to the Upstate to campaign in Greenville.

Scott’s campaign will host a meet and greet on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

He will later attend a roundtable to meet with faith leaders and to discuss the latest on the Hamas’ attack on Israel at 2:30 p.m.

