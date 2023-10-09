SkyView
Soda City Living: Hippy Do Da Creations

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have a special episode for you.

We’re featuring Hippy Do Da, a local jewelry maker who you might have seen at an event around town.

Chris Marshall is a silversmith who makes beautiful one-of-a-kind creations.

We had such a great time with Hippy Do Da.

Be sure to stop by her booth at Soda City Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street in Columbia. Follow her on Instagram by searching Hippy Do Da Creations.

