Mental Health Awareness Month: Resources and contacts

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One in four American adults experiences an episode of mental illness each year.

Individuals, both diagnosed and undiagnosed, with mental illness, are people we know such as our neighbors, friends, family and co-workers. So it’s important we talk about the signs and resources available

Dr. Benjamin Mathew, a professor of clinical counseling from Columbia International University, sat down with WIS to talk about how to have conversations with others about our mental health.

