Furry Friend Friday: Trinket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Trinket is a 3-month-old Terrier mix puppy up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Pawmetto Lifeline rescued Trinket from a local municipal shelter where she was scheduled to be euthanized the same day. The municipal shelter was undergoing a Parvo outbreak and Trinket had tested positive. Pawmetto Lifeline was able to rescue Trinket and eight other puppies that either had parvo symptoms or were parvo-exposed and get them the medical treatments they needed to survive!

Trinket is now patiently waiting on the forever home she has always dreamed of! She is super sweet and loves to give kisses. Trinket will even wrap her front legs around your neck and give you a hug! She is a big snuggler and loves to curl up next to people or other dogs while she naps.

Trinket has the most adorable big, brown eyes that are full of love. She loves to play with toys and has already learned how to fetch! Trinket loves to play outside or lay in the grass and roll around in the sunshine.

She is relatively calm and well-behaved for a puppy of her age. Trinket is very smart too! She is a great listener, especially with her giant ears! Trinket is great with other dogs and children. Trinket will be a fantastic family dog!

If you are interested in adopting Trinket, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

