FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early morning chills to afternoon 70s today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Some morning lows have fallen back to the 30s, but afternoon highs are slated for the mid-70s with sunshine!

First Alert Headlines

Chilly again for our Monday morning, falling to the low 40s and upper 30s!

Temperatures on the rise for the work week, but clouds from Wednesday onward will limit temperature potential.

Isolated to scattered showers return Thursday, with the best potential for Friday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! We should have plenty of sunshine into this afternoon to help warm highs back into the middle 70s, as winds switch up out of the Southwest. This will all follow morning lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Morning lows on Tuesday will still be cool but not as chilly, falling to the upper 40s & lower 50s. Highs tomorrow will also climb back into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday night into Wednesday clouds will begin to spread over the Midlands, as a system develops in the Gulf of Mexico. As this system slides across the Gulf coast it has the potential to send our region a few showers, but latest models keep more of the rain just to our south. However, we will be seeing some rain regardless.

For Friday, a secondary area of low pressure could develop over the region, looking to finally produce some showers over the region, as another cold front approaches from the west. Check back for updates as the week continues.

First Alert Forecast

Today: More sunshine again. Highs nearing 76-77 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Clouds rapidly increase into the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun. Isolated showers are possible into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with on and off scattered showers throughout the day. Highs in the mid-70s.

