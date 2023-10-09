SkyView
Christmas Eve killer hitchhiker case to be featured on A&E

Solicitor David Wagner reacts to the sentencing of John Villarreal in 2017 after the murder of Marie Fowler.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cold-blooded Christmas Eve murder that shook the Upstate will be featured on a national crime program in October.

In 2014, two good Samaritans picked up John Villarreal, who was hitchhiking at a gas station in Anderson County.

“It was Christmas Eve and I felt sorry for him,” James Dobson, the surviving victim, later told FOX Carolina.

James Dobson before and after the shooting.
James Dobson before and after the shooting.(Provided/FOX Carolina)

Villarreal shot Dobson and his best friend Marie Fowler in the back of the head, threw them in a ditch, and stole the car.

Dobson survived but was paralyzed on one side of his body. Fowler lost her life.

Marie Fowler died after being shot in the head on Christmas Eve in 2014.
Marie Fowler died after being shot in the head on Christmas Eve in 2014.(Provided by family)

In 2017, Villarreal pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. In court, he called himself a “screwed-up son of a gun” and a “wicked, wretched sinner.” He was sentenced to life in prison.

Solicitor David Wagner said it was a crime unlike any seen in the county before.

“He was just very callous very brutal,” Wagner said at Villarreal’s sentencing. “The evilness of this crime was kind of what sets it apart.”

The interrogation of Villarreal will be featured on A&E’s new true-crime series Interrogation Raw. The show “explores the delicate twists and turns of some of the most fascinating interrogations ever done.”

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies will offer “play-by-play commentary” on the case during the episode, which airs on Oct. 12

