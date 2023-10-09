CCU opens new ‘Teal Nation’ store in downtown Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - There is a new place to grab Chanticleers gear.

Coastal Carolina University opened its second Teal Nation store in downtown Conway on Monday. The store is located at 324 North Main St.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held at 10 a.m. There was a line stretching down the block before the doors were opened.

People waiting for the new Teal Nation store to open Monday morning. (WMBF)

The Teal Nation store not only has CCU merchandise, but it also has accessories, home décor and gift items.

The store contains a wide variety of men, women and children apparel as well as household items. (WMBF)

The store is also a place where visitors can learn more about enrolling at CCU. They can also purchase tickets for cultural and athletic events and arrange tee times at CCU’s General James Hackler Golf Course.

CCU offered these deals for Horry County high school students for Monday’s grand opening:

The first 154 Horry County high school students who visit the store will receive a free CCU T-shirt.

All Horry County high school students will receive 30% off most apparel and 15% off accessories.

High school seniors who visit the store will receive a voucher that will waive the application fee when applying to CCU.

CCU’s mascot Chauncey made an appearance at the grand opening along with many university leaders.

”What better venue than right here on Main Street, across from the Theater of the Republic,” CCU President Michael Benson said. “Which I think is the coolest name for a theater anywhere. To be right in the heart of our hometown, Conway. So thank you to everybody that made this happen today.”

The first Teal Nation store opened on March 1 at Broadway at the Beach.

